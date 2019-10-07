Patron (PAT) Trading Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Patron has a market cap of $48,130.00 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,863,813 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

