Pagerduty Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty’s (NYSE:PD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 8th. Pagerduty had issued 9,070,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $217,680,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Pagerduty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Pagerduty stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,470,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,115,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

