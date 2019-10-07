Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 143,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 162,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

