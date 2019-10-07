PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $67.84. 882,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,949,000 after buying an additional 132,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in PACCAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 240,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.