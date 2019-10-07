OVCODE (OVC) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $142.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OVCODE has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.