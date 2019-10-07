O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $408.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

