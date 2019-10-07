Oppenheimer Trims Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Target Price to $20.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

SPRO stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 37,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,004. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The company has a market cap of $191.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,363,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

