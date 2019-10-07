OmiseGO Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $125.47 million and $48.53 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00010967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, CoinEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinnest, Ovis, Coinone, Poloniex, Neraex, CoinBene, Tidex, Iquant, TDAX, Livecoin, Kucoin, DragonEX, C2CX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, Koinex, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Upbit, Bithumb, BitMart, ABCC, Bittrex, DigiFinex, COSS, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, BigONE, Zebpay, IDCM, BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDAX, Independent Reserve, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Fatbtc, AirSwap, IDEX, BitBay, B2BX, Huobi, TOPBTC, Crex24, DDEX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, GOPAX, FCoin, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Exmo, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

