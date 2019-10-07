Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.