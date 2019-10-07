Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.83.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
