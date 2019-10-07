Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $176.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

