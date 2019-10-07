Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.42.
Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $176.22.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
