ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Achieves $344,241.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $344,241.00 and approximately $95,903.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00072015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00139171 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 214.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,230.22 or 0.99674836 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

