OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.97 ($2.82) and last traded at A$3.93 ($2.79), approximately 62,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 300,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.86 ($2.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 43.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

About OceanaGold (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

