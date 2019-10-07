Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.82

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $16.85. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

