Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 2.4%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.79 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), approximately 709,828 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

