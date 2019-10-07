Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.32

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.32 and last traded at C$26.30, with a volume of 360891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.12.

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.19.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 2.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.