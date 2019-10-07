NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.56

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 224,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $3,145,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 67,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $913,839.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 472,816 shares of company stock worth $6,520,405.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

