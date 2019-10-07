Nexus (NXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,923.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002447 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $63,923.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

