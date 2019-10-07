Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

STIM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 66,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in Neuronetics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

