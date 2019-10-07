National Investment Services Inc. WI Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

National Investment Services Inc. WI cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. AMERCO makes up 2.1% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $111,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.31. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,704. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $403.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.