National Investment Services Inc. WI Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Investment Services Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.80. 122,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

