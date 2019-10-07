National Investment Services Inc. WI Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

National Investment Services Inc. WI reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up about 2.8% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,198,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

