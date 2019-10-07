National Investment Services Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

National Investment Services Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 890,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 240,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

