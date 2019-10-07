National Investment Services Inc. WI Buys New Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)

National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

AMRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $850.17 million for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

