National Bank Financial Cuts SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Price Target to C$1.20

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.20 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SRG Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of SRG stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SRG Graphite has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SRG Graphite will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About SRG Graphite

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

