Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $315,734.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 94.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,691,963 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.