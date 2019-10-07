Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.68

Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.68 and traded as low as $10.55. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 323,973 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NANO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

