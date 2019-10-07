MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Up 2.8%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.43), approximately 16,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 38,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.23.

MTI Wireless Edge Company Profile (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

