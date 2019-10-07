Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 8.2%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 203,318 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 94,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price objective on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 991,666 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.
About Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
