Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 8.2%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 203,318 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 94,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price objective on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 991,666 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.