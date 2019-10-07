Monkey Project Reaches Market Cap of $193,348.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 26% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $193,348.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,702,724 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

