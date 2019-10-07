Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($4.35).

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 394.50 ($5.15). 237,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.50 ($5.09).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

