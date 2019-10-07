Mincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $84,042.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Mincoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $84,042.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00693779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,880,605 coins. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

