Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.81. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 38,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and a P/E ratio of -73.64.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

