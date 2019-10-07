Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.04. 825,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $431.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

