Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.54. 1,932,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,830. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average of $362.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

