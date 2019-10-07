Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,621,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,434,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 57,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.