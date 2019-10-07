Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS MXCYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

