Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00007243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $463,741.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00194496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01027821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,350,915 coins and its circulating supply is 9,588,791 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

