Metals X (ASX:MLX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 1,093,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Get Metals X alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Newton 2,678,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th.

Metals X Limited engages in the operation of tin and copper mines in Australia. The company is also involved in the exploration and development of base metals projects. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Nifty Copper Operations, Maroochydore Copper Project, and Wingellina Nickel Project segments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Metals X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.