Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $4.68. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,867,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

