Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Meredith alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett purchased 1,250 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $46,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Meredith by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Meredith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 63.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meredith by 5.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $34.58. 30,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Meredith has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.