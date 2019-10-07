Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 12,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 312,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meituan Dianping in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

