Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.30 ($2.34) and last traded at A$3.30 ($2.34), approximately 2,315,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.25 ($2.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.20.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Medibank Private’s dividend payout ratio is 89.82%.

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

