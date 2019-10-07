MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.35

MC Mining Ltd (LON:MCM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and traded as low as $31.00. MC Mining shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MC Mining in a report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on MC Mining in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $45.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.83.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

