Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Shares Up 14.3%

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT)’s stock price shot up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 431,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 93,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Matsa Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAT)

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

