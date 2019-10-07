Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $23.91. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 7,014,892 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,815,582. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

