Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.48 ($0.34) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 3,710 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.51 ($0.36).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Mainstream Group’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

In related news, insider John Plummer 57,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th.

Mainstream Group Company Profile (ASX:MAI)

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

