MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.63, 8,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 345,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

MAG Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

