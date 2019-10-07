Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.77 Million

Analysts predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will report $217.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.41 million to $232.26 million. Macerich posted sales of $217.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $877.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $936.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $899.80 million, with estimates ranging from $828.60 million to $984.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 1,179,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Macerich has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

