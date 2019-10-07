M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.06

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 14608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.
In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $914,846.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,862 shares of company stock worth $5,162,869. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 305.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $9,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $5,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.
M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
