M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.06

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 14608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $914,846.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,862 shares of company stock worth $5,162,869. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 305.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $9,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $5,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

