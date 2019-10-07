LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $310,619.00 and $9,676.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00395061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008809 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,254,643 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

